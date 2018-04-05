It’s take two as Town eye a second cup final

Andrew Shinn is calling for more of the same as Horncastle Town return to Wyberton to compete in their second semi-final in the space of a fortnight.

The Wongers will return to The Causeway on Saturday looking for a repeat performance in the Challenge Cup.

Andrew Shinn.

The two sides played out a 1-1 Supplementary Cup draw in Wyberton late last month, before Horncastle kept their cool to progress 4-3 on penalties, thanks to two saves from keeper Lewis Burchnall.

“It was a great feeling to reach a cup final, now we want to do it again,” said joint-manager Shinn.

“But we know it will be tough.

“It’s not a nice place to go. They don’t make it easy for you and I don’t thing any side looks forward to going there.

“But it’s important for us to try to get into another final, it keeps the lads going and gives them something to work for.

“The league’s gone now, so it’s all about the cups for us.”

Horncastle won the Challenge Cup last season, beating Brigg Town Reserves on spot kicks following another 1-1 draw.

Shinn will be suspended for Saturday’s match - which kicks off at 2.30pm - after being sent off in the last meeting at Wyberton.

Fellow manager Mickey Stones stressed the importance of retaining the Challenge Cup.

He told The News: “I think winning the Challenge Cup last year showed the lads what they can achieve if they put the work in.

“And I think another trophy this year would show them again.

“We’re desperate to win a cup and give us something more to build on.”

Saturday’s cup semi will be followed by next Wednesday evening’s trip to fierce rivals Skegness Town (KO 7.45pm).

The two sides both have a chance of overtaking leaders Ruston Sports in the Lincs League table.

Horncastle won the reverse fixture 3-1 last month.

The Wongers were without a game this weekend.