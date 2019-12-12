“It has an extra edge!” Horncastle Town set for Wyberton clash

Horncastle Town will face off against old foes Wyberton on Saturday - a fixture Mickey Stones has called ‘the biggest game of the season’ for his squad.

The two Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League teams have enjoyed a hard-fought rivalry in recent seasons.

And Wongers boss Stones says it is a contest his squad always look forward to.

“For a lot of the lads it’s the biggest game of the season,” he told The News.

“They’re not the closest side to us geographically, but they’re the biggest derby for us really.

“It’ll be a really tough game, it always is.

“It always has an extra edge to it.”

The Wongers and the Colts have been the division’s nearly men in recent seasons, but both sides look to be on an upward trajectory.

Wyberton - whose manager Joe Greswell has announced he is stepping down from his role at the end of the season - are unbeaten in the Lincs League this season.

However, they have been held to draws by basement side Immingham Town and third-bottom Sleaford Town Rangers.

The fourth-placed Colts sit three places above Town, but are only a point in front.

Both teams will be lookking to win silverware this season, the two sides still in the Lincolnshuire Junior Cup and Supplementary Cup, although Horncastle also remain in the Challenge Cup.

“Wyberton are similar to us, they’re good enough to give any one in this league a game. But they struggle with consistency,” Stones continued.

“But we know we won’t get a more competitive game of football than when we play Wyberton.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’re up for it. They’ve started well this season but hopefully we can get three points.”

Kick off at The Wong will be at 2pm.