International duo agree to join Wongers

Horncastle Town have agreed to bring two former internationals to The Wong.

John Hartson and Steve Daley will link up with the club for a sportsman’s dinner on Friday, June 28.

Hartson scored 14 goals in 51 appearances with Wales in a career that also saw him win three Scottish premier League titles with Celtic, two Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup.

His illustrious career began at Luton Town and also including moves to Arsenal, West ham United, Wimbledon, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

Daley turned out for Wolves, Manchester City, Walsall and Burnley, also enjoying spells in the USA with the Seattle Sounders and San Diego Sockers, playing both outdoor and indoor soccer.

He scored two times in six England B appearances.

An Evening with John Hartson and Steve Daley will be held at the Wongers’s clubhouse, doors opening at 6pm.

Tickets cost £30 and include a drink on arrival, hog roast and programme. They are available from the clubhouse or Ashley Bell on 07894 854 025.

Dress is smart casual and the evening will also include a raffle and auction.