Horncastle Town’s unbeaten run ends at Moorlands

Lincs League

Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5 Horncastle Town 2

Horncastle Town were beaten 5-2 at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday, bringing their two-month unbeaten run to an end.

The Wongers had led 2-1 early in the second half thanks to a brace from Andrew Bullivant.

But their hopes of making it eight games without defeat were scuppered as Robert Smith netted a hat-trick and Josh Raby scored a brace.

The scoreline would have frustrated Town as the had only conceded three times in their previous seven contests, never letting in more than one in any game.

The result sees Moorlands move up to second in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League, while Horncastle sit in ninth spot.

Horncastle will face Lincs League rivals Brigg Town CIC in the final of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, after the Zebras beat Wyberton 3-2 in their semi-final on Saturday.