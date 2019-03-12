Horncastle Town looking for new managers

Horncastle Town are advertising for two managerial posts which have become available for the 2019-20 season.

The Wongers’s Reserve team and under 14s are both on the lookout for new gaffers.

Both teams have coaching and administrative assistance in place, but are seeking people to manage the sides.

The Reserves compete in the Boston Saturday League and the under 14s compete in the Mid-Lincs League, with their match days on a Sunday.

The club will assist in any certification required to meet their FA Charter Standard.

Any interested parties can contact club secretary Peter Nagle at pnaglehtfc@hotmail.co.uk.

Expressions of interest are invited as soon as possible.