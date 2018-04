Ben Fidling netted a hat-trick as Horncastle Town thrashed Immingham Town 9-1 in the Lincs League.

Jack Wood (two), Nathan Rawdon, Luke Blondell, Jasper Caudwell and Michael Harness were also on target.

Gary Nimmo scored Immingham’s consolation.

Horncastle still have an outside chance of winning the title as Ruston Sports’ match at Grimsby Borough Academy was postponed.