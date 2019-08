Horncastle Town concluded their pre-season campaign with two final victories.

The Wongers hosted Fulbeck on Tuesday and Railway Athletic on Friday evening.

Nadir Boulaid netted twice in the 4-2 victory over Fulbeck, with Michael Harness and Luke Blondel also on target.

Friday’s contest against Railway was a 2-1 victory.

Isaac Ward and Jake O’Callaghan got on the scoresheet.