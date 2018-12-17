Horncastle Town back to winning ways

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 2 Cleethorpes Town Reserves 0

Goals from Jasper Caudwell and Scott Lowman saw Horncastle Town climb the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table following a 2-0 victory over Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

The Wongers got their revenge following a 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture

In poor conditions, it was a game of few chances.

However, the hosts opened the scoring with 25 minutes to go, Caudwell on target.

Lowman (pictured) doubled the advantage in the 78th minute to secure three vital points, the Wongers’s first league victory since early September.

The result ensures manager Mickey Stones’s Christmas wish of not finishing the year bottom of the Lincs League has come true.

They moved up from second-bottom to ninth, four points clear of basement team Louth Town.