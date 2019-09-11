Home advantage can pay off for Wongers

Horncastle Town are hoping home advantage will pay off as they face a quickfire league double, beginning tonight.

The Wongers host Lincoln Moorlands Railway this evening (KO 7.45pm) before the arrival of Cleethorpes Town Reserves on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Following on from the FA Vase visit of Sherwood Colliery and the weekend’s draw with Nettleham, these fixtures will make it four consecutive matches on The Wong for Town.

“It just seems strange,” manager Mickey Stones said of hosting three Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League games in a row.

“We’ve probably got the best pitch in the league, we never get games called off.

“So it’s odd we’re playing so many home games in a row.

“It happened to us the previous season and we’re not sure why that is.”

Moorlands are currently sixth in the table and Cleethorpes fourth.

Moorlands sit two places and two points ahead of Town, who have a game in hand.

Cleethorpes have won their opening three league games.

Now Stones is hoping to pick up some vital points.

He added: “Our away form has often been better than our home form, but that’s something we want to sort out.

“We’ve got to try to make sure that doesn’t happen again this season. It’s a chance to pick up some points at home.

“These games at home are massive as, as I’ve said before, it’s hard to catch up with the teams at the top if you have a bad start.”

Town and Nettleham played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Steve Brown’s near-post header put the Wongers in front with 25 minutes gone.

However, Gordon Mackenzie levelled just minutes into the second half.

The Wongers were down to 10 men when Nadir Boulaid was dismissed for a last-man challenge on Charlie Hinchcliffe.

But with no further goals both sides had to settle for a point.