‘Fresh faces’ arrive to bolster Wongers

Horncastle Town have brought in two ‘fresh faces’ to bolster the squad.

The Wongers return to Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action on Saturday as they travel to Wyberton.

And manager Mickey Stones is hoping to have Finlay Armond and Alec Enderby in his squad.

“There’ll be a couple of fresh faces in the squad. Hopefully, that’ll wake everyone up and show they’re fighting for places,” Stones said following the weekend’s county cup exit at Nettleham.

Midfielder Armond - a member of the Boston United academy, who has also featured in the United Counties League Premier Division with Boston Town this season - has recently linked up with the club and impressed the manager.

Meanwhile, Enderby - a centre half who has previously played for the club - will return to The Wong.

“Fin is a good box-to-box midfielder,” said Stones.

“He joined us recently and looks a very good player.”

Turning his attention to Enderby, Stones added: “He’s not played a lot of football in the last couple of years due to work commitments, but he’s a local lad and a good player.

“He’ll be a bit rusty at first, but it’ll be good to have him back.”

Town will be looking to complete a double over Wyberton when they meet at The Causeway on Saturday (KO 2pm).

Jasper Caudwell scored the only goal of the game as Town beat the Colts at The Wong last month.

Town currently sit sixth in the table, a place and two points ahead of Wyberton, but having played two games more.

Stones is adamant his side will be up for the test, adding: “There’s a bit of needle there already.

“It’s always a big game as there’s already a rivalry there. But it’s important for us both in the league as well.”

He continued: “They’re two points behind us, so if they win they go above us with two games in hand.

“If we win it puts us a little bit clear of them. It’s a massive game for both sides.”