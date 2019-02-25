‘Flat’Wongers struggle to find rhythm

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 1 Ruston Sports 2

Mickey Stones described Horncastle Town’s performance as flat as the Wongers were beaten 2-1 by Ruston Sports on Saturday.

Richard Jackson’s 89th-minute goal proved too little too late as Sports had already opened up a lead thanks to finishes either side of the interval from Alex Mackinder and Lewis Smith.

“It was really frustrating. We didn’t play well at all,” admitted Stones, whose side have picked up just one point from their past three Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League games.

“I think that if we’d have played anywhere near our best we would’ve won, but we didn’t seem to get going.

“We couldn’t find a way to get back into the game, couldn’t seem to find our rhythm.”

The Wongers’s last win came in their 2-0 county cup semi-final win against Tetney Rovers, and Stones has suggested his side have struggled for motivation since that match.

“The last three games have felt flat,” he added.

“Since winning our cup semi-final it’s been flat, like the lads can’t get themselves up for it.

“We’ve had four or five out each game with injuries and we’ve won a few games with bringing two or three quality lads off the bench.

“We can’t do that at the minute and I don’t think the lads have got any pressure from the bench.”

Horncastle return to action on Saturday.

They travel to face Lincoln United’s Development Side at Ashby Avenue (KO 2pm).