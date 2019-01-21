Five-star Horncastle Town stretch unbeaten run at Grimsby Borough Reserves

Horncastle Town kept their unbeaten streak going as they left Grimsby Borough Reserves with three much-needed points.

Richard Jackson and Jasper Caudwell both netted at the Lucarlys Sports Ground to secure a 2-1 victory at the expense of of their hosts.

The result sees the Wongers, who began the day level on points with their hosts, move up to ninth in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table, leapfrogging Immingham Town, who were beaten 4-2 at Lincoln United Development Side.

Jackson netted mid-way through the first half with Caudwell getting on the scoresheet three minutes after the re-start.

Alfie Usher grabbed what turned out to be Grismby’s consolation.

The Wongers are now unbeaten in five matches, a streak going back to December 1.

In that time they have recorded four wins and a penalty shootout victory against Nettleham, also booking their place in two cup semi-finals.

On Saturday they have the chance to claim three further league points as they host Immingham Town (KO 3pm).

TOWN: Burchnall, Rawdon (Leverton), Ward, Andrew, Brown, Johnson, Lowman, Jackson, Caudwell (Lovett), Wood (Powell), Blondel (Cox).