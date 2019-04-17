Final home contest for Wongers

Horncastle Town will play their final home game of the season as they host Nettleham at The Wong this evening.

Manager Mickey Stones is calling for a reaction following Friday evening’s county cup final defeat to Brigg Town CIC.

“If anything we’ve underachieved this season and that (cup defeat) has shown that with how high these are in the league,” Stones said.

“The season as a whole, we’ve underestimated how difficult the league is now.

“I don’t think we were physically prepared or mentally prepared for it.

“It’s just disappointing the season’s ended up being all about the county cup.

“We’ve still got two league games to go.

“We need to regroup and look forward to next season and build for next season.”

Tonight’s Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League contest will kick off at 7.45pm.