Fightback falls short as Moorlands Railway beat Horncastle Town

Horncastle Town’s fightback fell short as they were beaten by Lincoln Moorlands Railway last night.

Mickey Stones’ side trailed 3-0 at the break at The Wong in this Lincs League contest.

Jordan Curtis gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Josh Raby and Gavin Mackkie then got in on the act as Moorlands held a 3-0 lead at the interval.

The Wongers fought back in the second half but it proved too little too late.

Andrew Bullivant and Isaac Ward got on the scoresheet but Moorlands held on for the three points.