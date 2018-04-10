Fidling volleys Wongers into final

Mickey Stones praised his ‘brilliant’ Horncastle Town side after they booked their place in the Challenge Cup final.

Ben Fidling volleyed home the only goal of the game as the Wongers left Wyberton victorious on Saturday.

“It was brilliant from the lads,” said joint-manager Stones.

“I’m delighted to be fair.

“We got the early goal from a set piece, which was important on their narrow pitch, and held on to the lead.

“It was a professional performance.”

Fidling’s goal means Town will now have the chance to defend the cup they won last year against Immingham Town at the Immingham Sports Complex on Friday, April 27 (KO 7.30pm).

It will be Horncastle’s second cup final in a week as they meet Grimsby Borough Academy in the Supplementary Cup at Sleaford’s Eslaforde Park Stadium on Friday, April 20 (KO 7.30pm).