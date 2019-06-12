Familiar faces set to return to The Wong

Horncastle Town’s first two summer arrivals will need no introduction to The Wong.

John Rawdon and Ben Fidling have both agreed to return to their home-town club for the upcoming Lincolnshire League campaign.

Rawdon is the son of former Wongers manager John Rawdon and has agreed to join the club after returning from Cyprus, where he has been deployed with the Army.

He will also aid his cousin Nathan, Andrew Shinn and Steve Lovett as part of Mickey Stones’s management team.

“He’s 36 years old but the experience he will bring to us on the pitch is massive,” boss Stones said.

“He’s been playing second division football in Cyprus and his 20 years with the Army means he can help the lads in terms of fitness in pre-season.

“He’s helped us out with pre-season training in the past when he’s been able to, and he’s also worked with Lincoln City with their pre-season before.”

Fidling moved to NCEL Division One side Skegness Town a year ago but saw his season ended almost as soon as it had begun due to injury.

“Having Ben back is brilliant for us,” Stones added.

“In the previous two seasons he won almost every award going.

“We wanted to bring in players who know the club and we know what they can offer.”

Stones added that the Wongers remain in talks with a couple of other players about potential moves to The Wong, while there is also hope of linking up with a United Counties League side, which could lead to some promising talents joining to gain valuable match experience.

The Town boss and his management team will also register as players.

“They’re all good enough to get into any Lincs League side,” Stones added.

“But we aren’t going to rely on them this season because at 35-36 you get more injuries and take longer to get over them.

“We want a squad of 16 we can rely on every week and we’ll see where the other lads - and myself - fit in around that.”