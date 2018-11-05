Early strikes seal Town’s county cup progression for

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup

Chapel Swifts 0 Horncastle Town 2

Horncastle Town booked their place in the third round of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup following a 2-0 victory at Chapel Swifts.

In the build-up to the contest, manager Mickey Stones called on his side to score early and settle their nerves as they faced a potential banana skin in the shape of their East Lincs Football Combination Division Two hosts.

Andrew Bullivant answered the call, putting his side ahead in the 11th minute.

And the Wongers made it two before the break as defender Stephen Brown doubled the advantage in the 25th minute.

And that was how the scores remained at Skegness Grammar School.

Horncastle are targeting the county cup this season following previous successes in the Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup.

And they overcame their first hurdle this season convincingly enough.

The Wongers are in Supplementary Cup action on Saturday, away at Gainsborough Trinity Reserves (KO 1.30pm).