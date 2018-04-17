Draw leaves Wongers out of title race

Horncastle Town’s chase for the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title is over as they ended their campaign with a goalless draw at Louth Town on Monday night.

Victory would have seen the Wongers move into top spot on goal difference, although title favourites Ruston Sports would still have had a game in hand.

However, a third victory in the space of five days eluded the team, who had to settle for a stalemate against the White Wolves at Saltfleetby.

On Saturday the Wongers thrashed Immingham Town 9-1 at The Wong, in the team’s final home match of the season.

Ben Fidling grabbed a hat-trick, while Jack Wood scored a brace.

Nathan Rawdon and Luke Blondel added to the goalfest, while substitutes Jasper Caudwell and Michael Harness also got their names on the scoresheet.

The two sides will meet again in the Challenge Cup final on April 27.

Last Wednesday, Town completed the double at East Lindsey derby rivals Skegness Town, the first team to win at the Vertigo Stadium this season.

Liam Papworth netted a second-half double to add to Scott Lowman’s 14th-minute opener.