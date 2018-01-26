Dedicated teacher earns praise from boss of his favourite football club

He admits he’s a contender for the title of Lincoln City’s number one fan.

With that in mind, it’s hardly surprising Ryan Frost reckons Imps’ manager Danny Cowley can walk on water.

However, it appears that feeling as mutual.

Together with brother Nicky, Mr Cowley has transformed Lincoln’s fortunes.

Much to the delight of Mr Frost, they have guided Lincoln back into the Football League and the club is well placed to challenge for back-to-back promotions.

Mr Frost is a teacher at Tattershall Primary School

When the school was short-listed for a major award, he met Mr Cowley at the prize giving ceremony.

That was a dream come true for Mr Frost and was the start of what has proved to be a mutual appreciation society.

Janette Davey, headteacher at Tattershall, wrote to Lincoln City, explaining the impact Mr Frost has made at the school.

She wrote: “Ryan joined us three years ago at a time when we did not do much sport at all.

“We were not long out of special measures. Ryan came along like a breath of fresh air and made us all re-evaluate our thinking.

“He was very passionate about the impact of sport in young people and firmly believed that exercise equates to a more focused mind...he was right!”

Ms Davey goes on to state all pupils now regularly take part in sport and the school has achieved a Gold ‘sports mark’ and were finalists in the Lincolnshire Active Sports Awards.

She adds: “Ryan proclaims himself to be Lincoln’s number one fan. I am writing on behalf of myself, our parents and our wonderful children (who adore Mr Frost) to ask if there is any possibility someone from the club (perhaps Danny) could come to school and surprise him in person to say a huge thank you for all the hard work and dedication he continues to show.”

With the Imps facing one of their busiest spells of the season, a visit was out of the question but Mr Frost was amazed to receive a hand-written reply from Mr Cowley.

In the letter, the Lincoln boss reveals he and his brother are former teachers and praises Mr Frost for his ‘drive and passion.’

Mr Cowley writes: “You have great respect from colleagues and from pupils too. Well done on all you have achieved and I wish you continued success in your career.”

Not surprisingly, Mr Frost is still coming back down to earth.

A season-ticket holder at Sincil Bank since childhood, he said: “It’s absolutely brilliant someone like Danny could take time out and write the letter.

“It says everything about him as a person. He is a fantastic manager and I just hope he can help us get promotion.”

Not all Mr Frost’s pupils share his enthusiasm for Lincoln City but they are ‘united’ in one belief...as a teacher he is already top of the league!