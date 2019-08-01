Decision time as Wongers host Railway

Horncastle Town will conclude their warm-up matches on Friday night.

The Wongers host Boston League side Railway Athletic, with manager Mickey Stones having some tough decisions to make.

“It’s one of those where you want to play what’s probably the side you’ll start the season with,” he said.

“But we’ve got players like Scott Lowman - who won all our awards last season - who’s suspended for the first two games of the season. But he’ll still want to play.

“We’ve got five pre-season games and need to give people minutes, but we also want to see how the team plays together.”

Town kick off their Lincs League campaign at home to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on August 10, and Stones isn’t ruling out adding an in-house friendly before the campaign kicks off.

Friday night’s action gets underway at 7.30pm.