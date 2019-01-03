Cup clash offers the Wongers tough test

Horncastle Town are expecting a physical test as they return to county cup action on Saturday.

The Wongers will host Epworth Town Colts this weekend in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, a competition they have described as their top priority.

Mickey Stones.

“It could have been a worse draw,” admitted manager Mickey Stones, after learning of their Central Midlands League Division One North opponents.

“I think the major thing for us was not getting drawn against another Lincs League side - we wanted to avoid Brigg and Wyberton.

“They play at a similar level to the Lincs League.

“It’s good to be at home, but it’ll probably come down to who wants it most on the day.”

The Wongers have been training throughout the Christmas break, with Stones hoping that ‘bodies at training’ will emphasise the players’s commitment to the cause now their hopes of lifting the league title are all-but gone.

“The lads know how important the competition is to the club,” Stones added.

“”Hopefully, they’ll look after themselves over Christmas and do the right things.”

After last year’s defeat to Ruston Sports, Town are happy to face a rival who are effectively an unknown quantity.

Stones added: “It becomes a bit monotonous when you play the teams from your league in the cup games, you’re going to the same grounds again.

“It’s good to play someone different and we’ll have to make sure we’re up for it.

“They beat Louth (Town) in the last round. And from what they’ve told us, they’re a physical side.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 1.30pm.