Coningsby will compete in the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup semi-finals after being reinstated into the competition.

It looked as if the run had come to an end when Coningsby were beaten 5-1 at the Allan Barker Recreation Field by Lincolnshire League side Wyberton, who also knocked them out the previous season.

However, the Villagers were withdrawn from the competition’s final four after the Lincolnshire FA declared the side had fielded an ineligible player.