‘Complacent’ Wongers are caught out at the death

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 3 Louth United 3

Mickey Stones says Horncastle Town got what they deserved following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Louth Town.

The Wongers led three times, only to be pegged back on each occasion - the White Wolves’ leveller arriving at the death after they had been reduced to 10 men.

“It’s a game we probably should have won, but didn’t deserve to,” Stones told The News.

“We took the lead three times and then conceded right at the end against 10 men.

“We were too complacent and got what we deserved.”

Jonathan Timmins, Ben Fidling and Andrew Bullivant netted for the hosts at The Wong, in a game which was given the go-ahead following an early-morning pitch inspection.

Joe Marshall, Bradley Coulam and Frazer Chapman netted for Louth, Chapman later dismissed.

“We didn’t ever get going, we were too complacent from the start and that allowed them to get back into the game,” Stones added.

“I think we could have won it but they thoroughly deserved their point as they kept battling until the end.”

The result leaves Horncastle fourth in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table, eight points off third-placed Lincoln Moorlands Railway and two clear of Louth, a place behind in fifth, the Wongers having a game in hand.

“It was a chance to put space between us and the teams below but we missed the opportunity,” said Stones.