Horncastle Town and Nettleham played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Steve Brown’s near-post header put Horncastle in front with 25 minutes gone at The Wong.

However, Gordon Mackenzie levelled just minutes into the second half.

The Wongers were down to 10 men when Nadir Boulaid was dismissed for a last-man challenge on Charlie Hinchcliffe.

But with no further goals both sides had to settle for a point.

Horncastle sit eighth in the Lincs League table, level on points with Nettleham in seventh.