BREAKING: Change of date and venue for Horncastle Town’s match against Lincoln United Development

Horncastle Town’s Lincolnshire League match against Lincoln United Development will be played at The Wong on Friday night.

The two sides were due to meet in Lincoln on Saturday, but the contest has since switched venues and been moved forward due to another fixture being held at the ground.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm and the contest will still count as United’s home fixture.

The Wongers were involved in three tight battles against their opponents last season, winning 2-1 on the road in the league, but suffering 1-0 and 2-1 home defeats in the Challenge Cup and league.

Now both sides will be desperate to pick up their first points of the season.

Town, who had a blank weekend, kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 home defeat to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

Lincoln, meanwhile, began their campaign at the weekend, being beaten 5-0 by Hykeham Town.

“It’s important we get a win early on, especially with the Vase game coming up,” said manager Mickey Stones.

“We had a few very different games against them last season, but I don’t think they’ll be the same side.

“They had an open trials session before the season started and I heard they had about 50 people turn up.

“If they’re doing that then you’ve got no idea who could be playing for them.

“But the important thing for us that we get off the mark as quickly as possible before other teams get too far ahead.”