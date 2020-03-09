BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Swineshead Institute into Sports Cup semis, Skegness Town edge Premier Division rivals Pointon, Woodhall Spa United keep up the pressure

Action from Coningsby versus Railway Athletic.
Action from Coningsby versus Railway Athletic.

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week's action...

In the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, Boston College beat Northgate Olympic 4-0 in their round three tie as Wyberton Reserves beat Holbeach Bank 5-1.

Ruskington Rovers beat Fishtoft 3-0, Wes Greenwood (two) and Isaac Marsden the matchwinners.

Swineshead Institute moved into the semi-finals of the Sports Cup with fine performance against Fulbeck United, winning 2-1.

In the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup semi-final, Spilsby Town Reserves beat Benington Reserves on Penalties to go through to the final after the game finished 0-0 at full time.

Skegness Town Reserves left Pointon with three points in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, pushing themselves further ahead of their opponents in second place.

In a close game Danny Reid got the vital goal to give them the victory.

Railway Athletic enjoyed away trip at Coningsby as they won the game by 3-1.

Benington and Old Leake shared the points in a 2-2 score draw.

Adam Tempest hit a fine 25 yarder and Joe Wood was also on target for Old Leake .

Division One leaders Railway Athletic Reserves beat FC Hammers 4-3.

Steve Appleby hit two of the goals with Marc Tucker and Andy Williams grabbing the others for Railway.

Woodhall Spa United kept the pressure up at the top with a 4-0 win at Boston Town Reserves.

In Division Two, Bull Athletic beat Swineshead Institute Reserves 5-2 and Freiston enjoyed their first clean sheet of the season with a excellent 5-0 home win against Caythorpe.

Woodhall Spa Reserves had the win of the day in Division Three, beating a very spirited Moulton Seas End 8-1.

Boston College Reserves and FC Wrangle shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Sibsey took the points at Fosdyke with a 5-3 win, Casey Sullivan, Brandon Harris, Owen Mercer and Jack Titchmarsh (two) on target.

Fishtoft Reserves beat Park United Reserves 2-1, Darren Tate and Jack Skinner scoring for Fishtoft.

Digby and Wyberton A shared the points in a 5-5 draw.