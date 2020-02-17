BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at the weekend's action...

Spilsby Town hit two late goals to secure the three points against Railway Athletic, taking a take a step closer to retaining the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division title.

In an even game, Spilsby came out on top, winning 3-1.

Liam Papworth, Matthew Barker and Aaron Scutt netted fot Town with Ben Reeson replying for Railway.

Ruskington Rovers got the better of Benington in a 5-3 home victory, Lee Llewellyn and Sam Jackson netting braces with Wes Greenwood also on target.

In the only other game in the top flight, Coningsby beat Pointon 5-0.

With only one game surviving in Division One, Park United beat Billinghay Athletic 5-0.

Alex Limb hit a hat-trick with Daniel Huskisson and Neil Allen also on target.

Skegness Town A moved into third place in Division Two by beating Coningsby Reserves 5-1.

Ben Firth (two), Jarad Redford, Jordon Smith and Ben Bloodworth did the damage for Skegness.

Boston Athletic beat Swineshead Institute Reserves 4-3 in a very close home victory.

Division Three leaders Spilsby Town Reserves beat Moulton Seas End 4-1, while second placed Woodhall Spa United Reserves were held at home by Fishtoft Reserves in a 2-2 draw.

FC Wrangle and Sibsey shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Mareham United took the points in their derby against Park United Reserves, winning the game 2-0.

Digby got themselves sorted out after a heavy defeat last week by beating Benington Reserves 6-1.

In the Target Challenge Cup quarter-final, Woodhall Spa United beat Northgate Olympic 3-2 after extra time.

RESULTS:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division:

Coningsby 5 Pointon 0, Fishtoft P Fulbeck United P, Kirton Town P Old Leake P , Ruskington Rovers 5 Benington 3, Spilsby Town 3 Railway Athletic 1, Wyberton Res P v Skegness Town Res P.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle United P Boston Town Res P, Park United 5 Billinghay Athletic 0, Pointon Res P Horncastle Town Res P, Railway Athletic P FC Hammers P.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 4 Swineshead Institute Res 3, Caythorpe P Kirton Town Res P, Skegness Town A 5 Coningsby Res 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res P Wyberton A P, Digby 6 Benington Res 1, FC Wrangle 1 Sibsey 1, Fosdyke P Holbeach Bank P, Mareham 2 Park United Res 0, Moulton Seas End 1 Spilsby Town Res 4, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 2 Fishtoft Res 2.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, quarter-finals: Boston College P Swineshead Institute P, Woodhall Spa United 2 Northgate Olympic (Woodhall won 3-2 aet).