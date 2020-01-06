BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week's action...

Spilsby Town got back to winning ways with a 5-2 home victory against Pointon in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

Greg Brown scored three and Jordon Turner netted the other two to secure the points.

Skegness Town Reserves were beaten 2-1 at home by Railway Athletic while Benington had a fine win away at Coningsby, succeeding 4-0.

Ruskington Rovers took all the points against Kirton Town, winning the game 2-0.

Jac Wright scored both the goals.

Fishtoft and Old Leake shared the points in a 3-3 scoreline, James Brader, Will Gosling and Adam Tempest hitting the goals for Old Leake.

In Division One, Billinghay Athletic finally got their first win of the season against third-place Boston College, winning the game 4-3.

Jordon Cotterill and Joe Stainsby scored two apiece.

Woodhall Spa were beaten at home 3-2 by FC Hammers.

Swineshead Institute travelled to Horncastle Town Reserves and came away with a 4-1 win, Boston Town Reserves beat Park United by the single goal in a 1-0 win, Patrick Muirhead getting the vital goal and Eagle United beat Pointon Reserves 5-2.

Toby Gosling hit all five for the Eagle.

Division Two leaders Northgate Olympic gained another three points as they beat Coningsby Reserves 3-0.

Skegness Town A had to work hard for the points against Freiston but finally won the game 3-1.

Boston Athletic and Bull Athletic shared the points in a 1-1 score draw and Swineshead Institute Reserves beat Cathorpe 3-1.

The bottom two in Division Three went head-to-head as Fosdyke took all the points against Moulton Seas End, winning 3-2.

Holbeach Bank beat third-place Boston College Reserves 2-0, Danny Goddard and Claudia Burtia hitting the winning goals.

Mareham United got the better of Sibsey in a 2-1 win while Digby and Fishtoft Reserves played out a 2-2 draw.

In the Main Ridge Take Away Reserves Cup's quarter-finals, Spilsby Town Reserves scored in the last minute of the game to beat Kirton Town Reserves 3-2.

Benington Reserves beat Park United Reserves 1-0.

Railway Athletic made it through to the final of the Main Ridge Take Away Reserves Cup by beating Woodhall Spa United Reserves 4-1, Alex Cammack, Iain Richardson, Jenson Bark and a own goal put them into the final.

