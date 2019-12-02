BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week's Boston Saturday League action...

In the Lincolnshie Junior Cup, Benington gave a good account of themselves but they were finally beaten 3-2 at Lincs League Horncastle Town.

Fishtoft found it hard going when they visited Peterborough side Crowland Town and were beaten 9-0, while Railway Athletic lost 2-0 to Wyberton.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division leaders Spilsby Town gained another three points when they beat Ruskington Rovers 6-0, goals coming from Greg Brown (three), Liam Papworth (two) and Aaron Scutt.

Old Leake finally got their first win of the season, Pete Sampson and Scott Mackay hitting the goals to give them the 2-1 victory over Coningsby.

In Division One Woodhall Spa United lost their first league game of the season when they were beaten at home by Eagle United, 5-2.

Toby Gosling, Alex Earle and a excellent hat-trick from Brandon Norman gave them all the points.

Swineshead Institute, still adapting to life in Division One, had to battle all the way against Billinghay Athletic, finally coming out on top with a 3-0 victory.

Guy Mantle, Kieron Rose and Liam Barnett gave them the points.

Northgate Olympic, top of Division Two, took all the points as they played second-place Coningsby Reserves, winning 4-0.

Spalding Harriers beat Swineshead Institute Reserves 6-0 and Bull Athletic took all the points away at Caythorpe in a 2-1 victory.

With only two games in Division Three, Sibsey beat Holbeach Bank 2-1.

Callum Mckeown scored the consolation for Holbeach.

Mareham United took all the points in a very tight game against Woodhall Spa Reserves, winning 1-0 .

