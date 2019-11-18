BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Fulbeck United moved into second place in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division by beating leaders Spilsby Town 3-1.

Liam Papworth hit the only goal for Spilsby.

Benington gained three points by beating Wyberton Reserves 2-1, their goals coming from Josh Brason and Ben Hardstaff.

Old Leake still can’t find the winning formula this season. After taking an early lead they lost out to a late Kirton Town winner. Daniel Baines and Pete Sampson hit the net for Old Leake in a 3-2 defeat.

In Division One, Woodhall Spa United moved into second place by beating Swineshead Institute 3-1.

FC Hammers beat Eagle United 3-1 in a very close game, Tom Bates and Brandon Norman got the goals for Eagle.

Boston College entertained bottom-of-the-league Pointon Reserves, winning 4-0.

Division Two Skegness Town A had a fine win at home to Spalding Harriers, earning an 8-2 victory.

With only the one game in Division Three, FC Wrangle took all the points against Sibsey, goals coming from Kurt Crossley, Kierron Holland, Ben Jaques and Lee Waters in a 4-1 victory .

In the Main Ridge Take Away Reserves Cup quarter-finals, last year’s winners Railway Athletic Reserves beat Swineshead Institute Reserves in a nine-goal thriller.

Railway won 5-4.

Woodhall Spa Reserves entertained Boston College Reserves and, in another close game, Woodhall got the vital goal to win the game 2-1.