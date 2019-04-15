BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds-up this week’s action...

Kirton Town will face Skegness Town Reserves in the final of the BB Insure Willoughby Cup.

The Graves Park side beat Benington on penalties after the game finished 3-3 after extra time on Saturday.

The only game in the Premier Division was between Pointon and Skegness Town Reserves, the seasiders coming out on top 3-2.

Division One champions Fishtoft were beaten 3-2 at Fosdyke, Ash Davis, Lee Jackson and Adam Chrich winning it for the hosts.

Friskney kept up their promotion challenge with a 3-1 win against Boston College, Mathew Jamieson, Greg Brown and a own goal giving them the points.

Old Doningtonians beat Park United 2-1, Alex Limb scoring the consolation for Park.

Billinghay Athletic beat Freiston 2-0 to secure their Division One status.

Railway Athletic Reserves beat JFC Boston Seniors 4-2 to take runners-up spot in Division Two, their goals coming from Lucas Dakin (two), James Munn and Tom Anderson.

Skegness Town A finished the season with a 7-1 victory at home to Caythorpe.

Josh Whittam hit a fine hat-track, with other goals coming from Dom Murray, Dan Starkey, Ellis Taylor and Matthew Tutty.

In the BB Insure Willoughby Shield semi-final, Pointon Reserves beat Fosdyke Reserves in an eight-goal thriller, winning the game 5-3.