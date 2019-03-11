BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Northgate Olympic found themselves 6-0 up at half time against Fosdyke in the Sharman Burgess Sport Cup, going on to win 11-0.

In the all-Premier League game, Skegness Town Reserves beat Railway Athletic 2-0 with goals from Keaton Grainger and Jordon Smith.

Friskney booked their place in the semis by beating Bull Athletic 4-2. Their goals came from Christopher Harker, Greg Brown, Jed Stainton and Ryan Appleton.

In the Premer Division, Kirton Town and Coningsby shared the points at Graves Park in thrilling 4-4 game.

Pointon thought they had got a vital win but a late Wyberton Reserves goal cancelled out Ian Jacquest’s first-half goal, the game finishing 1-1.

Ruskington Rovers got back to winnings ways by beating Swineshead Institute 2-1, Matt Leonard hitting both goals for Ruskington.

Division One leaders Fishtoft took a step closer to winning the league by beating Freiston 2-0 while second-place Woodhall Spa kept the pressure up by beating bottom side Swineshead Reserves 7-0.

Boston College beat FC Hammers 1-0 in a hard-fought match while Old Doningtonians beat Horncastle Town Reserves 5-1 and Park United beat struggling Billinghay Athletic 5-2.

Neil Allen scored four and Jimmy Harris the other for Park.

In Division Two, second-placed Skegness Town A travelled to Spalding Harriers and won 2-1, goals coming from Mason Hazard and Josh Burgess. Spalding’s goal was scored by Rafel Marczewski.

Jenson Bark was on target for Railway Athletic Reserves, scoring both the goals as they beat Boston Athletic 2-1.

In the only other game in the division, Holbeach Bank shared the points in a 1-1 draw against FC Wrangle.