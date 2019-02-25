BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Spilsby Town were crowned Workforce Unlimited Premier Division champions after winning 5-1 at Ruskington Rovers on Saturday.

Ashley Farmer netted the consolation goal for the hosts.

Railway Athletic moved into second place with a 1-0 away win at Wyberton Reserves.

Kirton Town entertained bottom-of-the-league Benington, but it was the visitors who claimed the points with a 2-0 success.

Old Leake eased the pressure with a 3-2 victory against Skegness Town Reserves, Ashley Jackson, James Brader and Will Chambers on target for Leake.

Swineshead Institute beat Coningsby 2-1.

In Division One, leaders Fishtoft entertained Park United and only a 50th-minute penalty divided the teams, Fishtoft claiming the points.

Second-place Friskney kept up the pressure with 3-2 win away at Old Doningtonians, goals coming from Chris Harker, Andrew Carter and Gregory Brown.

Woodhall Spa United beat Freiston 3-0 while Boston College had a fine away win away at Billinghay Athletic, winning the game 5-2.

FC Hammers were well beaten away at Fosdyke 5-1, the home team’s goals coming from Troy Ayton (two), Ashley Davis (two) and Alex Cammack.

The only game in Division Two saw JFC Boston beat FC Wrangle 3-2.

Northgate Olympic travelled to Division Three leaders Bull Athletic, Olympic winning the game 3-2.

In the Willoughby Shield’s first round, Benington Reserves beat Boston College Reserves 3-2 and Skegness Town A beat Mareham United 5-1, Josh Whittam hitting the net four times and Jarad Redford scoring the other.

Quarter-finals ties in the Willoughby Cup saw Railway Athletic Reserves beat Pointon Reserves 4-2 and Woodhall Spa United Reserves winning away at Swineshead Institute Reserves 4-0.