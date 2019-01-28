BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

The biggest shock of the Sharman Burgess Sport Cup saw Division Three Northgate Olympic beat Premier Division Old Leake 2-0.

Also in round two, there were three all-Premier League games.

Spilsby Town beat Coningsby 2-1, Skegness Town Reserves beat Pointon 3-1, their goals coming from Jordon Smith, Daryl Read and Owen Howard, and Fulbeck United beat Swineshead Institute 5-3.

Railway Athletic progressed with a 4-2 victory against Division One Fishtoft.

Alex Cammack scored all three as ???? defeated Freiston.

Friskney beat JFC Seniors 5-0, Victor Sibert with a brace, Greg Brown, Jobe Stainton and James Delorenzo also on the scoresheet.

Bull Athletic put six past Holbeach Bank without reply.

Benington had a excellent 4-2 away win at Wyberton in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

Ruskington Rovers beat Kirton Town 2-0, the Ruskington goals coming from Jake Ellis and Sam Jackson.

In Division One, Woodhall Spa beat local rivals Billinghay Athletic 4-3 while Boston College and Horncastle Town Reserves shared the points in 1-1 draw.

Pointon Reserves came away from Swineshead Reserves with all the points as they won the game 3-1.

Division Two saw Caythorpe claim an excellent win against promotion-chasing Railway Athletic Reserves, winning the game 4-1.

Third-place Skegness Town A beat Coningsby Reserves 3-1, Josh Whittam, Dan Starkey and an own goal giving them the points.

FC Wrangle and Boston Athletic settled for a goalless draw.

Digby and Fosdyke Reserves hit the net 11 times between them in Division Three as Digby won the game 7-4.

Benington Reserves beat Park United Reserves 3-1 to finish off a good day for the club.