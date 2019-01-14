BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Spilsby Town extended their lead at the top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division by beating Swineshead Institute 3-0.

Railway Athletic lost ground following a 4-1 home defeat by Skegness Town Reserves and Fulbeck United were beaten 4-2 at home by Coningsby.

Kirton Town found themselves 2-0 up at half time away at Wyberton Reserves, but in the second half they couldn’t carry on where they left off and they ended up sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.

Ruskington Rovers got the better of Pointon with a 2-1 scoreline, goals coming from Lee Llewellyn and Ashley Farmer.

At the bottom of the league, Old Leake got three valuable points away at Benington in a 4-1 win.

Old Leake’s goals came from Jack Titchmarsh (three) and Adam Tempest.

FC Hammers travelled to Billinghay Athletic and, in a very tight game, came away with the points following a 4-3 win.

Friskney came from behind at Swineshead Reserves to win the game 4-2, Greg Brown, Jobe Stainton, Victor Sibert and Bradley Bell the matchwinners.

Old Doningtonians shared the points with Woodhall Spa United in a 2-2 draw.

Division Two leaders Eagle United lost their 100 per cent record when second-place Railway Reserves came away with a 1-0 victory.

In the derby at Grantham, Caythorpe beat Colsterworth 5-0.

Coningsby Reserves had a good 5-1 win when FC Wrangle were the visitors, Danny Cottingham hitting three and one apiece coming from Lucas Payne and Charlie Stapleton.

The only game in Division Three saw Park United Reserves beat rivals Mareham United 4-0.

Ryan Summers (two), Braden Waller and Joshua Stanley were on target.

In the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, Division Three Northgate Olympic beat Fosdyke 5-2.

Skegness Town A needed extra-time to find the net as they beat Spalding Harriers 2-0, Josh Whittam and Owen Howard on target.

Boston College beat JFC Boston 2-1 thanks to Nathan Rivett and Andrew Thompson.

Neil Allen and Alex Limb were on target for Park United as the beat Bull Athletic 2-0.