BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Leaders Spilsby Town travelled to fellow Workforce Unlimited title chasers Kirton Town, leaving with a hard-fought 5-4 victory.

Railway Athletic moved into second place with a 1-0 home victory against Swineshead Institute, the only goal coming from Morgan Randles.

Fulbeck United carried on their excellent form, beating Wyberton Reserves 4-2.

Coningsby hit Pointon for six as they took all the points in a 6-1 away victory and, at the bottom, Skegness Town Reserves beat Benington 3-1.

Skegness’s goals came from Dan Reid, Jordon Smith and Keaton Grainger.

Division One leaders Fishtoft got back into winning ways with a 7-3 home victory against Fosdyke.

For Fosdyke, it was a case off missed chances and, for Fishtoft, it was how many could they score?

Boston College missed out on the chance of closing the gap at the top, but they went down 3-2 at home to FC Hammers.

Friskney claimed a fine win over Woodhall Spa United, goals coming from Victor Sibert and Jobe Stainton.

Freiston and Park United played out a 2-2 score draw.

Park’s goals came from Jimmy Harris and Alex Limb and, in the other game, Old Doningtonians went down 6-3 at home to Pointon Reserves.

Eagle United extended their lead at the top of Division Two with a 7-2 away win at FC Wrangle.

Eagle’s goals came from Danny Woods (three), Louis Holland (two) and Elliot Pogson (two).

Skegness Town A beat JFC Boston Seniors 4-0, Josh Whittam (two), Ashley Redgard and Corran Pendrigh on target.

Spalding Harriers kept up the promotion chase with a 3-2 away win at Caythorpe, two goals from Rafel Marczewski and one from Karol Narojczyk gave them the points.

Boston Athletic found Colsterworth too strong as they went down 9-2.

In Division Three, Boston College Reserves beat Park United Rserves 3-1,while second-pace Bull Athletic beat Mareham United 5-1.

A close-fought match at Digby saw them beat Wyberton A 3-2, Digby’s goals coming from Simon Johnson, Alex Dickinson and Tom Brealey.

In the semi-finals of the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, Railway Athletic beat Fosdyke Reserves 4-0 and Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Benington Reserves 5-1.

In the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup quarter-finals, Ruskington Rovers travelled to Tetney Rovers but found Tetney too strong for them and lost the game 4-1.