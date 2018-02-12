BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the latest Boston Saturday League news...

Former Premier League striker Marlon Harewood scored twice to help Fulbeck United moved into second place in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division as they beat Leverton 3-2.

Wyberton Reserves (yellow) v Skegness Town Reserves (white). Scott Dawson (yellow), Tyler Bob (white).

Harewood, the former West Ham and Nottingham Forest striker, came off the bench to secure the points for the home team.

Railway Athletic kept up the chase following a 4-1 victory at home to Benington, goals coming from Nicky Frost (two) and Danny Woods (two).

Defending champions Swineshead Institute found it hard going when they travelled to Ruskington and came away with nothing, losing 2-1.

Goals from Sam Jackson and Mitchell Gorman did the damage ,

Wyberton Reserves (yellow) v Skegness Town Reserves (white). Jordon Foley (yellow), Lucky Singh (white).

Spilsby Town and Fishtoft shared the points in a goalless draw while, at the Causeway, Wyberton found themselves 3-0 down to Skegness Town Reserves at half time.

However, two penalties from Jonny Butler and one from Jordan Foley earned them a valuable point.

In Division One, JFC Boston Seniors had an excellent day when they won 4-0 at Kirton Town.

Curtis Revell (two) and Nicky Syndercombe (two) gave them the points.

Marlon Harewood.

Skegness United moved to within one point of Kirton Town with a 4-0 victory away at Swineshead Reserves.

Old Doningtonians beat Freiston 4-3.

In Division Two, Fosdyke didn’t take their chance to close in on leaders Boston International as FC Hammers beat them 3-2.

Park United got back to winning ways by defeating Holbeach Bank 2-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Huskisson and Jimmy Harris.

FC Wrangle travelled to Colsterworth and won 2-0 with goals coming from Jack Hill and Ruslan Dukalskis.

Caythorpe got the victory they needed, winning away at Boston Athletic, which keeps them in touch with the teams above them at the bottom of the league.

The big winners in Division Three were Spalding Harriers, who beat Fosdyke Reserves 10-0.

Scott McPherson (four), Morgan Taylor (two), Rafel Marczewski (two), Thomas Mackenzie and Daniel Klos earned the excellent victory.

Leaders Skegness Town A beat Digby 4-0 while second-place Eagle United kept up the challenge by beating third-place Benington Reserves 3-2 with goals from Conor Wroot (two) and Luke Chester.

Boston College Reserves took all the points by beating Swineshead Institute A 4-1 while Old Dons Reserves beat Mareham United 3-2.

In the Fishtoft Cup, Coningsby found themselves booking their place in another final when they beat Old Leake 3-0.

They will face Woodhall Spa United, who beat Friskney 1-0.