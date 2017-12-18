BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

The Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw in-form Pointon keep up their good run.

The leaders picked up another three points with a 3-1 success at Billinghay Athletic.

Second-placed Leverton travelled to Old Leake but left disappointed after the struggling hosts pulled a 3-1 win out of the bag.

In Division One Kirton Town kept up the pressure for top spot after a good 4-2 win against Swineshead Reserves.

The only game to take place in Division Two saw Wyberton A take only their second win of the season after putting six past Boston Athletic.

In Division Three, Eagle United close the gap at the top with a 4-0 win at Old Don Reserves.

Swineshead A found their feet at home to Fosdyke Reserves in a good 9-4 victory.

Sam Reed and Caleb Sutcliffe saw Benington Reserves steal the win in a close 3-2 win away from home at Northgate.