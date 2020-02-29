BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Pointon 3 Fishtoft 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle United P Swineshead Institute P, FC Hammers P Boston College P, Railway Athletic Res P Horncastle Town Res P, Woodhall Spa Utd 0 Billinghay Athletic 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Bull Athletic P Boston Athletic P, Caythorpe P Northgate Olympic P, Coningsby Res 5 kegness Town A 1, Swineshead Institute Res P Spalding Harriers P.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: FC Wrangle P Mareham United P, Fosdyke P Fishtoft Res P, Holbeach Bank P Spilsby Town Res P, Park United Res P Digby P, Sibsey P Boston College Res P, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 1 Wyberton A 0.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round two: Kirton Town P Railway Athletic P.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-finals: Benington 5 Park United 2, Old Leake 0 Skegness Town Res 3, Wyberton Res P Coningsby P.