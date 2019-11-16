BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Wyberton Res 1, Old Leake 2 Kirton Town 3, Pointon v Coningsby - postponed, Railway Athletic v Ruskington - postponed, Spilsby Town 1 Fulbeck United 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic v Park United - postponed, Boston College 4 Pointon Res 0, Eagle United 2 FC Hammers 3, Woodhall Spa United 3 Swineshead Institute 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Northgate Olympic - postponed, Freiston 2 Bull Athletic 2, Skegness Town A 8 Spalding Harriers 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Holbeach Bank - postponed, Fosdyke v Moulton Seas End - postponed, Sibsey 1 FC Wrangle 4, Wyberton A v Mareham United - postponed.
Main Ridge take Away Reserve Cup, quarter-final: Kirton Town Res v Spilsby Town Res - postponed, Park United Res v Benington Res - postponed, Swineshead Institute Res 4 Railway Athletic Res 5, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 2 Boston Collegee Res 1.