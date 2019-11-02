BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
SR Sports Therapy Lincolnshire Junior Cup, round two: Benington 7 Rippingale & Folkingham 0, Immingham Town v Friskney - home walkover, Railway Athletic 4 Black Bull 3, Swineshead Institute 0 Stamford Lions 5, Fishtoft v Kirton Town - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United 4 Pointon 0, Skegness Town Res 0 Spilsby Town 2, Wyberton Res v Coningsby - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Eagle United v Boston Town Res - postponed, Pointon Res 2 Park United 7, Woodhall Spa United 1 Boston College 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Res 2 Boston Athletic 4, Kirton Town Res v Caythorpe - postponed, Northgate Olympic 7 Swineshead Institute Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 3 Sibsey 1, Digby v Fishtoft Res - postponed, FC Wrangle v Park United Res - postponed, Holbeach Bank 4 Moulton Seas End 0, Mareham United 0 Benington Res 7, Spilsby Town Res v Fosdyke - postponed.