BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round one: AFC Holton Le Clay 6 Pointon 3, Coningsby 0 Nettleham 2, Crowle Colts 5 Park United 0, Crowland Town 3 Ruskington Rovers 1, Eagle United 1 Swineshead Institute 3, Fulbeck United 4 Rippingale & Folkingham 5, Louth Old Boys 0 Benington 4, Ludford Rovers 7 Fishtoft 11, North Somercoates 1 Kirton Town 2, Res Old Leake 1 Railway Athletic 2, Stamford Lions 5 Spilsby Town 4, The Butchers Arms 6 Billinghay Athletic 0, Wyberton v Casterton - postponed, Horncastle Town 6 College Wanderers 1.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Skegness Town Res 3 Wyberton Res 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 0 Horncastle Town Res 4, FC Hammers 1 Railway Athletic Res 2, Woodhall Spa United 5 Boston Town Res 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Bull Athletic 4 Caythorpe 1, Swineshead Institute Res 3 Freiston 1, Kirton Town Res 8 Boston Athletic 1, Spalding Harriers 2 Skegness Town A 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 2 Woodhall Spa United Re 1, Fishtoft Res 3 Fosdyke 4, Holbeach Bank 0 FC Wrangle 1, Mareham United 0 Boston College Res 3, Sibsey 3 Spilsby Town Res 3, Wyberton A 8 Digby 2.