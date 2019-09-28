BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 0 Spilsby Town 5, Friskney 1 Ruskington Rovers 6, Fulbeck United 2 Railway Athletic 1, Kirton Town 2 Coningsby 2, Old Leake 1 Wyberton Res 3, Skegness Town Res 5 Pointon 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston Town Res 4 Horncastle Town Res 3, Railway Athletic Res 1 Park United 5.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Northgate Olympic 5 Skegness Town A 1, Swineshead Institute Res 6 Kirton Town Res 5.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 2 Holbeach Bank 2, Park United Re1 1 Fishtoft Res 2, Spilsby Town Res 3 Mareham United 1, Woodhall Spa Res 0 Benington Res 4.
Challenge Cup, round one: Bull Athletic 8 Fosdyke 1, Caythorpe 6 Freiston 1, Digby2 Spalding Harriers 5, Eagle United 4 Sibsey 2, FC Wrangle 4 Moulton Seas End 0, Woodhall Spa United 10 Boston Athletic 0, Wyberton A 1 Swineshead Institute 5.