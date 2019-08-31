BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

WORKFORCE UNLIMITED PREMIER DIVISION

Benington 0 Railway Athletic 1

Fishtoft 1 Pointon 2

Friskney 3 Wyberton Reserves 0

Fulbeck United 5 Coningsby 5

Ruskington Rovers 2 Spilsby Town 4

Skegness Town Res 3 Old Leake 2

WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION ONE

FC Hammers 3 Horncastle Town Res 1

Pointon Res 0 Boston College 7

Railway Athletic Res 2 Eagle United 0

WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION TWO

Boston Athletic 2 Spalding Harriers 3

Coningsby Res 3 Freiston 2

Northgate Olympic 0 Caythorpe 0

WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION THREE

Boston College Res 5 Fosdyke 2

Moulton Seas End 0 Mareham United 5

Park United Res 5 Wyberton A 0

Sibsey 5 Fishtoft Res 3

Spilsby Town Reserves 5 Holbeach Bank 0