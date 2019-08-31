BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED PREMIER DIVISION
Benington 0 Railway Athletic 1
Fishtoft 1 Pointon 2
Friskney 3 Wyberton Reserves 0
Fulbeck United 5 Coningsby 5
Ruskington Rovers 2 Spilsby Town 4
Skegness Town Res 3 Old Leake 2
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION ONE
FC Hammers 3 Horncastle Town Res 1
Pointon Res 0 Boston College 7
Railway Athletic Res 2 Eagle United 0
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION TWO
Boston Athletic 2 Spalding Harriers 3
Coningsby Res 3 Freiston 2
Northgate Olympic 0 Caythorpe 0
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION THREE
Boston College Res 5 Fosdyke 2
Moulton Seas End 0 Mareham United 5
Park United Res 5 Wyberton A 0
Sibsey 5 Fishtoft Res 3
Spilsby Town Reserves 5 Holbeach Bank 0