BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores..
SHARMAN BURGESS SPORTS CUP, QUARTER FINALS: Bull Athletic 2 Friskney 4, Northgate Olympic 11 Fosdyke 0, Skegness Town Res 2 Railway Athletic 0, Spilsby Town v Fulbeck United - home walkover.
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED PREMIER DIVISION: Kirton Town 4 Coningsby 4, Pointon 1 Wyberton Res 1, Swineshead Institute 2 Pointon 2.
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION ONE: FC Hammers 0 Boston College 1, Fishtoft 2 Freiston 0, Old Doningtonians 5 Horncastle Town Res 1, Park United 5 Billinghay Athletic 2, Woodhall Spa United 7 Swineshead Institute Res 0.
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION TWO: Holbeach Bank 1 FC Wrangle 1,Railway Athletic Res 2 Boston Athletic 1, Spalding Harriers 1 Skegness Town A 2.
WORKFORCE UNLIMITED DIVISION THREE: Fosdyke Res v Wyberton A - postponed.