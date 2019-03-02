BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Old Leake 6 Fulbeck United 1, Swineshead Institute 0 Pointon 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers 6 Fishtoft 2, Horncastle Town Res 6 Billinghay Athletic 0, Old Doningtonians 1 Fosdyke 3, Park United 7 Swineshead Res 0, Pointon Res 0 Woodhall Spa United 6.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Eagle United 5 Holbeach Bank 0, FC Wrangle 2 Spalding Harriers 1, Skegness Town A v Boston Athletic - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 3 Woodhall Res 1, Fosdyke Res 1 Park United Res 2, Mareham United 3 Digby 3, Northgate Olympic 3 College Res 2.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round two: Freiston 0 Spilsby Town 6.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-finals: Benington 1 Friskney 0, Coningsby 1 Skegness Town Res 2, Railway Athletic 0 Boston College 0 (College won 4-2 on pens).