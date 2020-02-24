BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Leaders Spilsby see two-goal lead slip, Coningsby thrash Benington, Spa reserves into cup semis

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week's action...

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division league leaders Spilsby Town could not hold onto a 2-0 lead as Pointon came from two down to win the game 4-3.

Coningsby had an excellent away win at Benington as they succeeded 4-1.

Fishtoft gained three valuable points as they beat Railway Athletic 4-1, Keaton Grainger scoring Railway's goal.

Boston College got the better of Eagle United and moved into second place in Division One as they won 4-2, Brandon Norman and Reece Sullivan hitting the goals for Eagle.

Swineshead Institute got the better of in-form Woodhall Spa United and moved into fourth spot, winning the game 6-4.

Boston Town Reserves beat Billinghay Athletic 4-1 with goals coming from Matty Bray, Kyle Tate and Pat Muirhead, who scored two.

In Division Two, Spalding Harriers were beaten at home by Bull Athletic 3-0.

Boston Athletic made hard work of it when they travelled to Freiston, winning the game 3-2.

Caythorpe and Swineshead Institute Reserves played out a 1-1 draw.

With the top two not playing, Benington Reserves had a chance to move closer to the top two in Division Three.

But they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Park United Reserves, Tom Limb scoring the only goal for Park.

Holbeach Bank beat Sibsey 5-1, Dominic Goddard doing the damage as he scored four times and Callum Mckeown scored the other, Casey Sullivan hit the net for Sibsey.

Wyberton A and Moulton Seas End shared the points as neither team could hit the net.

In the BB Insure Willoughby Shield, Railway Athletic Reserves beat Spilsby Town Reserves 2-1 thanks to goals from Martin Sandall and Tom Anderson. Adam Dales scored for Spilsby.

Skegness Town A got the better of Fishtoft Reserves 6-2, Darren Tate and Antony Tiffen scoring for Fishtoft.

Woodhall Spa Reserves went through to the semi-finals as they beat Kirton Town Reserves 2-1 and Coningsby Reserves beat Mareham United on penalties after the scores were 2-2 after extra time.