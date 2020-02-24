BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Leaders Spilsby see two-goal lead slip, Coningsby thrash Benington, Spa reserves into cup semis

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week's action...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division league leaders Spilsby Town could not hold onto a 2-0 lead as Pointon came from two down to win the game 4-3.
Coningsby had an excellent away win at Benington as they succeeded 4-1.
Fishtoft gained three valuable points as they beat Railway Athletic 4-1, Keaton Grainger scoring Railway's goal.
Boston College got the better of Eagle United and moved into second place in Division One as they won 4-2, Brandon Norman and Reece Sullivan hitting the goals for Eagle.
Swineshead Institute got the better of in-form Woodhall Spa United and moved into fourth spot, winning the game 6-4.
Boston Town Reserves beat Billinghay Athletic 4-1 with goals coming from Matty Bray, Kyle Tate and Pat Muirhead, who scored two.
In Division Two, Spalding Harriers were beaten at home by Bull Athletic 3-0.
Boston Athletic made hard work of it when they travelled to Freiston, winning the game 3-2.
Caythorpe and Swineshead Institute Reserves played out a 1-1 draw.
With the top two not playing, Benington Reserves had a chance to move closer to the top two in Division Three.
But they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Park United Reserves, Tom Limb scoring the only goal for Park.
Holbeach Bank beat Sibsey 5-1, Dominic Goddard doing the damage as he scored four times and Callum Mckeown scored the other, Casey Sullivan hit the net for Sibsey.
Wyberton A and Moulton Seas End shared the points as neither team could hit the net.
In the BB Insure Willoughby Shield, Railway Athletic Reserves beat Spilsby Town Reserves 2-1 thanks to goals from Martin Sandall and Tom Anderson. Adam Dales scored for Spilsby.
Skegness Town A got the better of Fishtoft Reserves 6-2, Darren Tate and Antony Tiffen scoring for Fishtoft.
Woodhall Spa Reserves went through to the semi-finals as they beat Kirton Town Reserves 2-1 and Coningsby Reserves beat Mareham United on penalties after the scores were 2-2 after extra time.