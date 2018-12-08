BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s games...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Coningsby v Ruskington Rovers (P. Stimson), Old Leake v Kirton Town (L. Crawford), Pointon v Fulbeck United (T. Sharrock), Railway Athletic v Spilsby Town (N. Sleaford).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Freiston (J. Hudson), FC Hammers v Billinghay Athletic (S. Beaumont), Fosdyke v Pointon Reserves (M. Bruntlett), Horncastle Town Res v Old Dons (M. Winwright).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Eagle United (N. Christian), Caythorpe v JFC Seniors (N. Elliott), FC Wrangle v Holbeach Bank (P. Hindle), Skegness Town A v Railway Res (I. Mod), Spalding Harriers v Colsterworth SSC (L. Van-Lier).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Fosdyke Res (R. Larcombe), Mareham United v College Res (J. Francis), Northgate Olympic v Digby (R. Mather), Park United v Bull Athletic (J. Harmer).
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round one (KO 1.30pm): Fishtoft v Skegness Town Res (P. Revell), Friskney v Swineshead Institute (C. Forbes), Woodhall Spa United v Wyberton Res (D. Wallhead).