Boss Stones wants a Christmas cracker

Mickey Stones believes it is vital that Horncastle Town end 2018 on a high.

The Wongers travel to old foes Wyberton on Saturday looking to build upon Saturday’s Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League win against Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

But Stones says it is equally as important that his side can go into January’s Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup tie in a positive mood.

Matches against Wyberton have always been hard-fought encounters and the Colts will offer stiff competition again this weekend.

Joe Greswell’s side turned their season around with a five-game winning streak after the two sides played out a 3-3 draw at The Wong in October.

Stones believes the confidence in his opponents’ ranks stems from that match, where they fought back from 3-1 down to secure a point.

And now he would love a result at The Causeway which could kickstart his side’s season.

“I think we were the turning point for them,” Stones told The News.

“We were 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go, they came back and seemed to continue in the same way from there.”

The two sides have played out some feisty matches in recent seasons, and Stones is expecting more of the same.

He said: “We know what to expect from Wyberton. They’re always tough, physical battles.

“It’s not always about the football, but sometimes about who wants it more on the day.

“You’ve got to take your chances in games like that.”

Saturday’s match will be Town’s final contest until January 5’s arrival of Epworth Town Colts in the county cup.

“We want to finish well before Christmas to give us a bit of a boost before we come back for the county cup game,” Stones continued.

“It’s an understatement that we need to make sure we come back at our best.

“The county cup is top priority for us now and we don’t want to be caught off guard.

“It’s hard over Christmas we but trust the lads to look after themselves.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3pm.