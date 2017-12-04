Blondel nets twice as the Wongers top the table

Lincs League

Immingham Town 3

Horncastle Town 3

Horncastle Town left Immingham a point clear at the top of the Lincs League - but manager Andrew Shinn believes they should be further in front.

The Wongers boss admitted he was disappointed his side could only earn a draw against their combative opponents after twice leading.

“We should have won it, that’s how we see it,” Shinn told The News.

“When you score three goals away from home you expect to win. But we conceded three and that’s been our problem.

“We don’t seem to be able to hold on to a lead away from home. It’s disappointing.”

Jack Wood put Horncastle ahead, only for Liam Van Der Weele and Carl Price to turn the contest on its head.

Luke Blondel drew the away side level before the interval, scoring his second of the game to put Town ahead on the hour.

But Immingham substitute David Deane pounced to ensure the hosts got their share of the spoils.

Horncastle - who were without Lewis Burchnall, Michael Harness, Elliott Andrew and Dave Marshall - switched to a 4-3-3 formation and caused the hosts early problems, but the joint-boss pointed the finger of blame at his side’s inability to clear their lines.

“We should be dealing better with balls into our box,” he added. “The goals we conceded weren’t worldies, they were just balls across the box.

“We wanted three points but we’ll have to take that one.

“It’s not a bad point, but we wanted three.”

However, there were also positives for Shinn, a good result at a tough ground to visit, the enthusiasm of youngsters Jack Wood and Max Gowshall, the form of Blondel plus the refusal to let heads drop when trailing amongst them.

With Grimsby Borough Academy dropping points for fielding an ineligible player against Ruston Sports, the new-look league table leaves the Wongers a point clear at the summit.

Town are without a fixture this weekend as the Lincs League representative side takes centre stage.